Alectra Utilities to Invest About $28.6 Million in Capital Renewal and System Enhancement Projects Across Brampton in 2026

Alectra Utilities plans to invest approximately $28.6 million in capital renewal and system enhancement projects across Brampton in 2026 to support reliable electricity service for continued growth and strengthen the city’s local electricity grid.

The planned work for 2026 will focus on renewing deteriorating infrastructure, meeting growing electricity demand and modernizing the grid to ensure safe and reliable service for customers.

“Brampton continues to grow at a rapid pace, and reliable electricity is essential to supporting that growth,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “This investment will strengthen critical infrastructure, help reduce the risk of outages and enable us to respond faster when service disruptions occur.”

Alectra will continue to renew equipment nearing the end of life to strengthen reliability for homes and businesses, including $9.4 million to replace aging infrastructure such as poles, transformers and switchgear. Alectra will invest $600,000 to connect new customers across Brampton to align with population growth and new development.

Alectra will invest in upgrades that improve how quickly crews identify issues and restore power, including a $6.2 million investment to modernize substations and deploy new automated devices by replacing outdated controllers with automated switches, improving restoration speed during disruptions. An additional $1.0 million will be invested to deploy additional automated devices that enable faster response to grid disturbances and help minimize the impact of outages.

Alectra will also invest $6 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables using cable injection technology to extend cable life and help prevent outages. The investment is part of a coordinated, multi-year approach to strengthen electricity infrastructure across the communities it serves.