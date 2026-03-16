Alectra Utilities to Invest About $33.72 Million in Capital Renewal and System Enhancement Projects Across Mississauga in 2026

Alectra Utilities plans to invest approximately $33.72 million in capital renewal and system enhancement projects across Mississauga in 2026, thus strengthening the local electricity system, supporting continued growth, and improving reliability for the region.

“Mississauga’s size and growth place significant demands on local electricity infrastructure,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “This investment will strengthen critical equipment, expand system capacity and enable us to restore power faster during disruptions, helping ensure reliable service for residents and businesses across the city.”

The planned capital work in 2026 will focus on renewing aging infrastructure, meeting growing electricity demand and modernizing the grid to ensure safe and reliable service for customers. Alectra will invest in replacing equipment nearing the end of its useful life to improve system performance and reliability across Mississauga, including:

$10.48 million to replace aging infrastructure such as poles, transformers and switchgear

$10.99 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables using cable injection technology, extending cable life and helping prevent outages

To support faster restoration and improve grid performance, Alectra will invest:

$6.82 million to build new substations and renew and upgrade existing substations across Mississauga

$1.17 million to deploy new automated devices that enable quicker response to grid disturbances and help minimize the impact of outages

Alectra will also invest $3.23 million to connect new customers, ensuring the electricity system safely supports continued residential and commercial growth across Mississauga. The investment in Mississauga is part of a co-ordinated, multi-year approach to strengthening electricity infrastructure across the communities served by Alectra.