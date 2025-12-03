Alaska Railbelt Develops First-Ever Integrated Resource Plan for Future Power Reliability

The Alaska Railbelt Reliability Council (RRC) has contracted a firm to develop the Railbelt’s first-ever systemwide Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) — a comprehensive, long-term strategy for ensuring that the power system serving most Alaskans stays reliable, affordable and ready for the future.

The Railbelt — a 700‑mile corridor stretching from Fairbanks to Homer and home to roughly 75% of the state’s population — will have one coordinated roadmap for how it generates, moves and stores electricity. Instead of each utility planning on its own, the IRP will bring together the entire region to chart investments designed to deliver power in every season and every community.

The planning process will be a team effort led by Black & Veatch in close partnership with the Railbelt’s five utilities — Golden Valley Electric Association, Matanuska Electric Association, Chugach Electric Association, Homer Electric Association and Seward Electric System — as well as independent producers, businesses, consumer groups and energy experts. The goal is simple: build a plan that reflects the needs and priorities of Alaskans.