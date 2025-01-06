Remote Areas in Alaska Benefit From Digital Utility Payments

Alaska may not be the first place that comes to mind when people think about the bleeding edge of digital transformation — and that is with good reason. The state historically has struggled to keep up with the Lower 48 when it comes to technological innovations, largely due to Alaska’s unique geography, vast size and low population density. These factors pose significant challenges to building out the infrastructure needed for mass digitization. This lack of basic infrastructure extends to all forms of digital services, from basic cell phone coverage and online education to telehealth and digital billing and payments, for example.

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. With the right strategic planning and implementation, Alaskan service providers can overcome these obstacles and propel themselves into the digital age, offering their communities the daily conveniences of technology and solutions to challenges that are unique to their lifestyle.

Addressing this lack of connectivity is a primary objective for Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC), providing service to 59 Alaskan villages and spanning the largest area of any electric power cooperative in the world. Only one of the 59 villages is connected by the road system, while the other 58 are so remote they can only be reached by boat or plane.

Given the challenging environment — which varies between mountainous regions, sprawling forests and icy tundras — one might think an electric utility upgrade would involve installing new cables or circuit boards. While AVEC is constantly problem solving for its physical infrastructure, the biggest game changer for the utility’s member services team has been overhauling the digital payments system and providing customers new options to access invoices and pay bills online.

Serving Remote Villages

Prior to June 2021, AVEC had seven customers enrolled in its automatic payment option, and it did not offer any options for paperless billing. These inadequacies would be a frustration in any environment, but for the remote villages AVEC serves, they amounted to much more than a simple inconvenience. Many people in these communities live subsistence lifestyles, meaning they depend on fishing, hunting and gathering to feed their families. That means they rely heavily on freezers to store enough meat and fish to last several months. While most people would be annoyed by a suspension in service due to a missed utility payment, for these Alaskans, the risk of having their electricity turned off is enormously consequential.