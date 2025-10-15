Entergy Mississippi Launches $1 Billion “Superpower Mississippi” Grid Upgrade Plan

Entergy Mississippi has announced a five-year, $1 billion plan to modernize and strengthen its electric grid — the largest upgrade effort in the utility’s 100-year history. The initiative, called Superpower Mississippi, aims to reduce future power outages by half through expanded investment in grid infrastructure, technology, and vegetation management.

According to a message from Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO, on Oct. 10, the company plans to increase total spending on grid improvements by 50%, or $300 million, bringing the total to $900 million under the broader $1 billion program. Entergy Mississippi said the additional funding will not result in new costs for customers, due in part to recent economic growth and the arrival of large energy users such as Amazon’s new data centers.

Modernization and Vegetation Management

As part of the plan, Entergy Mississippi will use satellite imagery and helicopter-based aerial saws to accelerate tree trimming along power lines, addressing vegetation risks that have worsened since the 2023 drought. The utility also plans to replace aging poles with stronger materials designed to better withstand severe weather.

Mississippi’s increasing exposure to extreme weather, including more frequent tornadoes, has made such upgrades a priority. The company says the new poles and materials will help reduce outages during storms and improve system resilience.

Technology and Reliability Improvements

The initiative includes expanded deployment of smart grid devices and real-time monitoring systems. Entergy Mississippi is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to predict equipment failures and adding more “self-healing” networks that can automatically detect and isolate faults, restoring power more quickly.

Maintaining Affordability

Entergy Mississippi said it remains focused on keeping rates low while improving service reliability. The company noted that about 20% of its customers live at or below the poverty line and emphasized the importance of minimizing costs amid inflation and rising material prices.

According to Entergy Mississippi, its residential rates remain about 20% below the national average, and the company aims to maintain that position while extending the lifespan and durability of grid equipment.

Statewide Collaboration

The Superpower Mississippi plan is being carried out in coordination with state leaders, including the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the Governor’s Office, and the Legislature. Entergy credited recent state policies for attracting large industrial customers whose investments contribute to systemwide cost savings.

The company said residents will begin seeing “Superpower Mississippi” signage marking project sites across the state as work progresses. Entergy’s 2,500 Mississippi-based employees — many of whom are also customers — will perform much of the work locally.

Entergy Mississippi described the plan as a major step toward improving grid reliability and supporting the state’s long-term economic and energy needs.