Duke Energy’s Self-Healing Technology Avoided More Than 950,000 Extended Power Outages for Florida Customers Since January 2024

Duke Energy Florida reported that its smart, self-healing technology has provided significant benefit to its customers, especially given its performance during storm events and throughout the 2024 hurricane season.

The technology is designed to detect power outages automatically and reroute power to alternative lines, which often results in service restoration in under a minute, both during storm conditions (including hurricanes) and under normal weather.

Key data points include:

About 80% of Duke Energy Florida customers are now covered by this self-healing system. Coverage is higher in some counties — for example, roughly 90% in Pinellas County, 80% in Orange County, and 60% in Polk County.

Since January 2024, the system has helped avoid more than 950,000 extended power outages and saved nearly 6.3 million hours in outage time across Florida.

During the 2024 hurricane season, outage-hours saved include approximately 3.3 million hours during Hurricane Milton, 1.8 million hours during Hurricane Helene, and about 208,000 hours during Hurricane Debby.

“Self-healing technology is a powerful tool that helps keep the lights on for Duke Energy Florida customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We understand how important reliable power is for our customers, their families and their businesses – they plan their lives by it – so we will continue focusing on strengthening and expanding self-healing technology throughout our 35-county service territory as we enter the second half of hurricane season and beyond.”