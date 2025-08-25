U.S. Secretary of Energy Issues Emergency Order to Secure Grid Reliability in Midwestern Region

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright has issued an emergency order to minimize the risk of power outages and address critical grid security issues in the Midwestern region of the United States.

The order directs the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), in coordination with Consumers Energy, to ensure that the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in West Olive, Michigan remains available for operation. MISO is also directed to take every step to minimize cost to the American people.

Since DOE’s original order in May 23, the Campbell plant has proven critical to MISO’s operations, operating regularly during periods of high energy demand and low levels of intermittent energy production. The Campbell Plant was scheduled to shut down on May 31, which is 15 years before the end of its scheduled design life.

“The United States continues to face an energy emergency, with some regions experiencing more capacity constraints than others,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “This order will help ensure millions of Americans can continue to access affordable, reliable, and secure baseload power regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining.”

According to DOE’s Grid Reliability Evaluation, power outages are expected to increase by 100 times in 2030, if the U.S. continues to take reliable power offline. The emergency conditions that led to the issuance of the original order will be continued.

The order is in effect beginning on August 21, 2025, and will continue until November 19, 2025.