FERC Targets June 2026 Action on Large Load Interconnection Proceeding; Energy Secretary Danly Commends Action

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced that it plans to take action by June 2026 on the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANOPR) proceeding initiated by the U.S. Secretary of Energy. The ANOPR directs the Commission to consider potential reforms aimed at ensuring the timely, orderly, and equitable integration of significant electrical loads — such as increasing demand from data centers — into the nation’s transmission infrastructure.

“Our nation stands at a pivotal moment as we face rapid growth in demand from data centers and other large-scale consumers that are reshaping our transmission landscape. I want to reassure the public that we are addressing this challenge head-on, working tirelessly and collaboratively with stakeholders and federal partners to deliver real solutions. I encourage everyone to stay tuned as we build a resilient energy future together,” commented Chairman Laura V. Swett.

Since issuing the ANOPR in October 2025, FERC has taken steps to address issues associated with large load growth, including:

Issuing a December 2025 order requiring PJM Interconnection to implement transparent rules to accommodate substantial loads co-located with generation resources.

Approving the Southwest Power Pool’s High Impact Large Load (HILL) initiative in January 2026, which establishes new protocols intended to accelerate the interconnection of large loads and associated new generating resources while safeguarding consumer interests.

Acting on multiple proposed tariffs and agreements related to large load interconnections, accepting many while rejecting those that exceed the Commission’s jurisdiction or lack reasonable cost allocation.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly issued the following statement after FERC announced it will take action by June 2026 on the large load interconnection proceeding initiated at the direction of U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright:

“FERC’s announcement today demonstrates Chairman Swett’s commitment to implement Secretary Wright’s directive that the Commission ensure the timely and orderly integration of large electric loads that deliver on President Trump’s goal of American energy dominance.

“I expect that the Commission will act quickly and decisively to improve interconnection processes, support the co-location of load and generation, and accelerate the addition of new generation to ensure that supply is built alongside demand — delivering affordable, reliable, and secure energy for all Americans.

“Having served at FERC as commissioner and chairman, I understand FERC’s role in ensuring the reliability of the nation’s bulk power system, and I commend Chairman Swett for focusing on affordability and reliability.”

FERC stated that its ongoing work also informs the announcement. Commission staff have reviewed more than 3,500 pages of public comments in the ANOPR docket, engaged with stakeholders, and coordinated efforts across federal agencies. Commissioners have also evaluated developments outside the scope of the ANOPR, including initiatives by the National Energy Dominance Council, the January 2026 Statement of Principles concerning PJM, and the President’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge announced in March.