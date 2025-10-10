New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Lineman's Rodeos: A Tradition Unlike Any Other

Duke Energy's lineworkers will be returning to compete in the International Lineman's Rodeo after qualifying in regional competitions.
Oct. 10, 2025
Listen to the Audio Story in the ICYMI Series for the Line Life Podcast

With the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week just around the corner, we are featuring the article, "Lineman's Rodeos: A Tradition Unlike Any Other," in our ICYMI series for the Line Life Podcast. 

This article honors Duke Energy's lineworkers, who will be returning to compete at the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo after spending the 2024 Rodeo Week on storm response following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. 

On the road to the international event, Duke Energy's lineworkers competed in regional Lineman's Rodeos in Florida, the Midwest and the Carolinas. The top finishers secured a spot to compete at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas. 

Join a Recording for the Line Life Podcast at the 2025 International Lineman's Expo

Make plans to stop by the T&D World booth at the 2025 International Lineman's Expo to participate in a recording for the Line Life Podcast, enter a raffle drawing for a Milwaukee Tool prize package and scan your badge and spin the wheel to receive prizes. 

To listen to interviews from the 2024 International Lineman's Expo, go to linelife.podbean.com. We look forward to putting YOU in the spotlight! 

