  1. Podcasts

New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Crowdsourcing Underground Monitoring

Aug. 23, 2024
In this audio story, Duquesne Light Company shares its experience conducting an open innovation challenge to improve underground monitoring.

When utility workers work underground, safety is paramount. For that reason, Duquesne Light Company (DLC), a utility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, recently conducted an open innovation challenge and crowdsourced proposals to improve underground cable monitoring,

In the July issue of T&D World, the utility shared its experience of working with companies around the world on the solution. This article is now an audio story in our In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) series for the Line Life Podcast so you can listen to it on the go. 

To read the full story, which was written by Kartik Ganjoo, Josh Gould, Dave Montz and Richard Sapporito of DLC, click here

Check out the other audio stories in our ICYMI series at linelife.podbean.com. 

Jen Ray
