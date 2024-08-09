New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Taking the Next Step in Your Utility Career

Utility professionals looking to work as consultants or trade allies should start planning now, according to several former executives who have made the transition successfully.

In our new episode in our "In Case You Missed It" series, we are featuring the article, "Taking the Next Step in Your Utility Career," by Mike Zaponne of Tempest Utility Consulting. In this audio story on the Line Life Podcast platform on Podbean, you will learn from three executives about what to look for in potential partners and what pitfalls to avoid:

Philip Wright , who retired from Appalachian Power in 2020

, who retired from Appalachian Power in 2020 Carlos Torres , who retired as vice president of emergency preparedness and business resilience from Consolidated Edison

, who retired as vice president of emergency preparedness and business resilience from Consolidated Edison Anthony Hurley, who retired as vice president of operations for FirstEnergy's Jersey Central Power & Light

To read the full story online, click here.