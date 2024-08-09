Mike Zappone
66b63a6c5cf3133c481a76a7 Screen Shot 20240809 At 10
  1. Podcasts

New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Taking the Next Step in Your Utility Career

Aug. 9, 2024
This audio story shares what you should know if you are considering a consulting career after retirement.

Utility professionals looking to work as consultants or trade allies should start planning now, according to several former executives who have made the transition successfully.

In our new episode in our "In Case You Missed It" series, we are featuring the article, "Taking the Next Step in Your Utility Career," by Mike Zaponne of Tempest Utility Consulting. In this audio story on the Line Life Podcast platform on Podbean, you will learn from three executives about what to look for in potential partners and what pitfalls to avoid:

  • Philip Wright, who retired from Appalachian Power in 2020
  • Carlos Torres, who retired as vice president of emergency preparedness and business resilience from Consolidated Edison
  • Anthony Hurley, who retired as vice president of operations for FirstEnergy's Jersey Central Power & Light

To read the full story online, click here

Jen Ray
tdw_linelife_headerimage_1600x400_v2_5

Follow the Line Life Podcast on Podbean
Do you want to learn and listen on the go? Listen to the Line Life Podcast on Podbean to hear interviews with lineworkers about their grit, courage and determination. You can also tune in to listen to our ICYMI podcast series, featuring narrated versions of articles published in T&D World's print magazine. New episodes are released the first four Fridays of each month. 

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations