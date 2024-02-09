New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Make the Most of Mutual Assistance

When severe weather strikes, lineworkers respond as part of mutual assistance programs. For the December 2023 cover story of T&D World, "Make the Most of Mutual Assistance," ComEd shares its best practices for coordinating crews and managing resources during storm restoration and using management teams as part of a utility's restoration strategy.

This episode of In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) on the Line Life Podcast platform features a narrated version of this story, which was written by Timothy McThenia, who has more than 36 years of experience in the utility industry. He provides managerial oversight to the ComEd management team, which won the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award for its response to Hurricane Ida in 2021.

To listen to the episode, click here.