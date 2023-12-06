Make The Most Of Mutual Assistance

In addition, team members must be able to interpret operating maps, quickly adapt to the host utility’s processes and procedures, and navigate ambiguous conditions and situations. They also must be able to multitask under stressful conditions and provide leadership to both management and union personnel. Furthermore, they should take yearly training on team roles and responsibilities.

Roles And Responsibilities

The makeup of a management team in terms of roles and responsibilities can vary from team to team. However, the core functions of individuals on the team are fundamentally consistent from team to team. The number of FTEs deployed as part of a management team can vary between 10 to 14.

The management team lead oversees the overall management team’s activities and performance. This role assumes command and control of the assigned outages, managing restoration strategies. It leads daily team briefings and provides updates to the host utility’s leadership.

The team assistant assists in team logistics and securing materials. The assistant assigns, manages and tracks work packages, including estimated restoration times and actual restoration times, as well as determines dig locates. The assistant performs other duties as needed.

The team restoration controller and assessor develops a restoration plan in conjunction with the team lead and mutual assistance crew lead. This role also provides estimated restoration times, performs damage assessment and assesses material needs ahead of crews.

Services Provided

Because of a lack of resources to manage mutual assistance crews, utilities may be hesitant to ask for the distribution line FTEs required to restore customers in a timely manner, or they may be overwhelmed by the incoming mutual assistance crews. A management team can alleviate the burden of managing additional FTEs, enabling the host utility to bring on more resources and restore power more quickly.

A management team provides localized command and control of a designated area that requires focused restoration efforts because of significant damage. The host utility has a single point of contact when working with a management team, as opposed to having to interact with multiple mutual assistance crew leads. This enables the host utility to deliver one message vs. having to share with multiple mutual assistance companies.

In any restoration effort, crews can get lost in the chaos of a utility trying to manage a considerable number of mutual assistance resources, oftentimes waiting in public view for work assignments. A management team oversees approximately 125 FTE to 250 FTE mutual assistance resources on behalf of the host utility. The team provides localized oversight of the crews to ensure they are engaged and productive. In addition, the management team can stay ahead of crews in terms of damage assessment and securing materials in a timely manner. A crew’s next assignment can already be in the queue, thereby maximizing each resource.

A management team also provides the host utility with end-to-end outage management. To keep the utility’s customers updated, the team tracks outages for the utility — including estimated restoration times and subsequent restoration times — in a timely manner. Taking the administrative tasks of obtaining and managing work off the mutual assistance crew lead’s shoulders enables the lead to address individual issues or concerns with the utility’s crews, such as safety, discipline, meals and hotel accommodations.

Ultimately, a management team drives the restore vs. repair philosophy. Crews like to focus on finding and fixing issues. A management team has the mentality to look for opportunities to open taps, cut in bells and use other methods to restore as many customers as possible before repairs begin.

Successful Deployment

Not every utility in need will use a management team in the same manner. Some may use a team to supplement less-experienced crew guides who have no distribution restoration experience. Some may have a management team work in a given area on lateral taps, transformer and customer-level outages. Others may have a management team take over mainline restoration efforts. While the use of these teams is still not widely understood or utilized, it is imperative the host utility understands the management team concept and how such a team can aid in customer restoration.