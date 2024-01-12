New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Line Trade Unites at Rodeo Week

New for 2024, T&D World's Line Life Podcast is moving from a monthly to weekly frequency with audio stories on the second and fourth Friday of each month and interview-style episodes on the first and third Fridays.

When we originally launched the podcast a few years ago, we started with narrated articles from the magazine, and now we are returning to our roots with the "In Case You Missed It" (ICYMI) series. By listening to these audio stories, our subscribers can gain access to our field-focused feature articles on the go, whether they are on the road or relaxing at home.

For our first audio story in the ICYMI series, we are featuring an article from the December 2023 Electric Utility Operations section. The article, titled "Line Trade Unites at 2023 Rodeo Week," was written and narrated by Field Editor Amy Fischbach.

To read the full story, click here.