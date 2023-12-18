Line Trade Unites at 2023 Rodeo Week

From its inception, the International Lineman’s Rodeo has focused on safety and showcasing skills, and the 2023 event was no exception. Lineworkers and their loved ones traveled in record numbers to Kansas City for four full days of networking, education and competition.

The event kicked off with two concurrent training conferences—the International Lineman’s Rodeo Safety and Training Conference and the Powerline Conference—at the Overland Park Convention Center. As the Powerline attendees learned about best practices for overhead wood pole design and how to safeguard line crews, the safety conference participants listened to presentations on personal protective equipment, flame-resistant clothing, situational awareness, bonding and grounding and injury prevention.

“We’re here to get everybody trained up and ready and informed on things in the industry and promote the Rodeo and the safety with the Rodeo,” says Rustin Owen, a member of the International Lineman’s Rodeo Association (ILRA) safety committee. “It’s all geared toward safety in the industry. “

Chad Schimpf, an ILRA safety committee member from Ameren Illinois, says the first day of the conference, 230 attendees registered for the event, and the second day, they had more than 300.

“It’s obviously growing, and we’ve had a lot of good content,” says Schimpf, who served as a speaker at last year’s conference. “We are already looking forward to building on this year for next year “

S haring Safety Lessons

Over the last few years, the safety and training conference opened with stories from personal injury survivors to drive home the importance of coming home safely each night. This year, the attendees listened to presentations from two arc flash survivors including Brandon Schroeder and Jason Brozen.

Schroeder shared his personal injury story called, “Believe in Safety.” Back in 2000, the electrician performed a routine electrical task without his arc flash suit or proper personal protective equipment.

“It’s something that I have done a million times,” he says. “I went ahead and disconnected that wire, and I ended up burning 16 percent of my body.”

Schroeder urged the line students, apprentices, journeyman lineworkers and field managers in the audience to take safety seriously and not take risks.

“If you take risks like I did, and have had some close calls, remember that there’s someone watching you,” Schroeder says. “That person may not have the skills and experience you have, and you’re teaching them that the risks you’re taking are acceptable. But when you have a mentality like that, it’s just a matter of time before you have an accident like mine, or worse.”

Journeyman Lineworker Logan Hultgren, a Rodeo competitor from Liberty Utilities, said Shroeder’s presentation about his arc flash incident stood out to him at the conference.

“I’m learning about being safe, not being complacent and how to de-escalate situations,” he says.