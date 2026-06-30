NY Transco, NYPA Tap 3 Local Contractors for 90-Mile Propel NY Energy Pre-construction Efforts

Those activities include value engineering and regulatory submissions as the project continues through the state permitting process, according to a release. Each of the three companies has a long-standing presence, workforce and past project experience in the state, NY Transco and NYPA explain.

“These expert contractors are a valuable addition to further the development of detailed construction plans,” said Joris Veldhoven, president of NY Transco, in a statement. “Their proven expertise on complex projects and strong track records and relationships in the project communities will result in thorough plans for the upcoming construction phase.”

NY Transco, an owner and developer of bulk electric transmission facilities, operates high-voltage electric power lines, substations and grid infrastructure to advance clean energy solutions that indirectly benefit the more than 8 million consumers within its wholesale utility network.

In its joint proposal with NYPA, the largest state public power organization in the U.S., the two entities have incorporated years of negotiations with local stakeholders and regulators to ensure the project is built with robust community and environmental safeguards.

“We recognize how critical this project is for both Long Island and the larger state power grid, and we want to ensure we can begin construction later this year so the line is in service in 2030 to bring additional transmission capacity, economic benefits and reliable, affordable energy to more New Yorkers,” said President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll of NYPA.