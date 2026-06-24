All-Pro Fasteners Expands Quality Assurance Laboratory

All-Pro Fasteners has completed an expansion of its in-house quality assurance laboratory, increasing the facility's size to approximately 1,200 sq ft.

According to the company, the expanded laboratory includes a climate-control system designed to maintain a regulated temperature range during weekly equipment inspections. The facility is accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

The company said the expansion doubles the laboratory's previous footprint and supports its ongoing quality control and testing operations as business growth continues.

Industrial fasteners play a critical role in electric utility infrastructure, where they are used in transmission towers, distribution poles, substations and other grid assets. Utilities typically require hardware to meet stringent material and performance specifications because fastener failures can affect equipment reliability, worker safety and system operations.

Roderick Williams, director of quality for All-Pro Fasteners, oversaw the project. In a statement, Williams said the laboratory expansion and the company's ISO 17025 certification are part of its efforts to support continuous improvement initiatives.

Founded in 1976, All-Pro Fasteners supplies industrial fasteners and related hardware products. The company said the laboratory expansion is part of broader growth efforts as it approaches its 50th year in business.