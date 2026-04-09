Oncor, LCRA TSC File Application to Build 765kV Transmission Line from Schleicher to Bell Counties

Oncor and LCRA Transmission Services Corporation (LCRA TSC) have filed an application to build a 765kV transmission line from Schleicher to Bell counties to address current and future electric reliability needs in Texas. The proposed line is part of a state-led effort to develop a next-generation transmission network designed to move electricity more efficiently to support continued growth across communities in the state.

New transmission lines in Texas require approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) through a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN). The CCN application outlines the proposed project, including its need, potential routes, and environmental and routing studies.

“Securing electric reliability is vital for meeting the needs of all Texans,” said Ellen Buck, Oncor Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “The 765kV transmission network will help support that need, providing for the safe and reliable flow of electricity throughout Texas at a time when we’re seeing unprecedented, dynamic growth.”

The Bell County East–Big Hill 765 kV Transmission Line Project study area spans 15 counties. As part of the regulatory process, Oncor and LCRA TSC are required to propose a range of geographically diverse routes for consideration by the PUCT. Over the past year, the companies held multiple open houses and received input from thousands of residents on preliminary routes. These routes were refined as the routing study progressed and additional feedback was incorporated. The study area was expanded, and routes were added and modified based on this input. The findings from these efforts are documented in an environmental assessment and routing study included as supplemental materials in the CCN application.

As part of the application process, landowners within 500 feet of the proposed routes will receive notification by mail with information on how to participate in the PUCT’s regulatory process as intervenors or protestors. These landowners are identified at the time of filing and are provided with the same project information and opportunities to engage. The proceeding can be accessed by searching Control/Docket No. 59475. The PUCT previously opened a separate docket (58559) to gather early public input; while those comments remain available, new comments should be submitted under Control/Docket No. 59475.

In the coming months, the PUCT will review the proposed routes, supporting materials, and public feedback before selecting a final route for the project. A decision is expected in September. If approved, Oncor anticipates the transmission line could be energized by 2030, subject to potential schedule changes.

This project is one of four 765kV transmission line projects in Texas associated with the first phase of the state’s Strategic Transmission Expansion Plan (STEP). Oncor is involved in constructing all four projects, including two in partnership with LCRA TSC. With the filing of this application, all four projects are now in various stages of the regulatory process.

About 765kV Transmission Lines

Compared to 345kV and 138kV transmission lines currently used in Texas, 765kV systems operate at a higher voltage and can transmit more electricity over longer distances with greater efficiency and reduced land requirements for comparable capacity. These systems can also reduce the need for additional miles of lower-voltage infrastructure. While new to Texas, more than 2,400 miles of 765kV transmission lines are already in operation across the United States and Canada.

The deployment of 765kV infrastructure in Texas is part of ERCOT’s Strategic Transmission Expansion Plan (STEP), which aims to support growing electricity demand in high-growth areas and provide flexibility to meet current and future power needs across the state.