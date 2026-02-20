CTC Global Launches GridVista for Real-Time Transmission Monitoring

CTC Global has introduced a new transmission monitoring platform designed to give electric utilities real-time insight into the condition and capacity of their power lines.

The system, called the GridVista System, uses optical fibers embedded directly inside the company’s ACCC Conductors to measure strain, temperature and vibration along the full length of transmission lines. Unlike traditional monitoring approaches that rely on external sensors or modeled estimates, the embedded fibers collect continuous, high-resolution data from within the line itself.

Company officials say the technology is intended to help utilities identify available capacity on existing lines, detect faults more precisely and reduce wildfire risk. By improving visibility into line conditions, the platform aims to support predictive maintenance and more dynamic grid operations.

The launch also expands CTC Global’s partnership with Google Cloud and Tapestry, an Alphabet initiative focused on grid modeling and planning.

Under the collaboration, data collected through the GridVista System will be processed on Google Cloud infrastructure and analyzed using tools including Vertex AI, BigQuery, Earth Engine, Google Maps imagery analytics and WeatherNext forecasting. The goal is to combine operational line data with weather and environmental information to help utilities assess system conditions in real time.

Tapestry plans to incorporate the GridVista Systems' data into its virtual grid modeling platform, allowing utilities and developers to simulate line performance under various load and environmental scenarios. Company representatives say this could help utilities make more informed planning decisions and potentially increase transmission throughput without building new infrastructure.

Utility planners across the United States are facing mounting pressure to expand transmission capacity as electrification, data centers and renewable generation drive rapid load growth. New transmission projects often require lengthy permitting processes and significant capital investment. Technologies that enable greater use of existing infrastructure have drawn increased attention as a potential near-term solution.

CTC Global executives described the system as a shift from static line ratings toward dynamic, data-informed operations. The company said the embedded fiber approach provides continuous monitoring across the entire conductor rather than at discrete sensor points.

Google Cloud officials framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to apply artificial intelligence tools to energy infrastructure, particularly in addressing transmission bottlenecks.

Tapestry representatives said integrating higher-fidelity operational data into grid models could improve forecasting accuracy and help operators identify ways to accommodate load growth more efficiently.

Utilities evaluating advanced line monitoring systems will likely assess how the technology integrates with existing asset management, operations and planning workflows, as well as the cost-benefit tradeoffs compared with traditional grid expansion.

The GridVista System is now available to utilities deploying CTC Global’s ACCC Conductors.