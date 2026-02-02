Ontario Energy Board Elects Hydro One to Develop and Construct the Greenstone Transmission Line

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, has directed the Ontario Energy Board to designate Hydro One Networks to develop and construct a new priority transmission line in the Greenstone region.

The transmission line, expected to be operational in 2032, will provide additional capacity to the area and improve reliability for northern communities once completed. The line is also expected to drive economic development and support Indigenous community growth.

The proposed project is a single-circuit 230 kV transmission line, designed to support a future second circuit and will be connected to the existing 230-kV infrastructure (the East-West Tie) near Nipigon Bay. The line will extend to Longlac Transformer Station where a new 230-kV station will connect to the existing 115-kV circuit and continue to or near Aroland First Nation, terminating at a new 230-kV switching station with associated station facilities.

Through Hydro One's First Nation 50-50 Equity Partnership Model, nearby First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50% equity stake in the transmission line component of the project. Hydro One and the proximate First Nations will collaborate on the planning, development and construction of the transmission line.

"This line is foundational to building a secure and reliable electricity system in the north—one that supports every community in the region,” said David Lebeter, President and CEO, Hydro One. “In the process of building it, we're also strengthening local economic prosperity by partnering with First Nations and sourcing goods and services from Canadian, Ontario and Indigenous suppliers."