MISO Selects Republic Transmission for 345 kV Transmission Project

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has selected Republic Transmission, LLC to develop, build, operate, and maintain a new 345 kV single-circuit transmission line as part of its infrastructure expansion plans. Republic Transmission is an affiliate of LS Power and its transmission subsidiary, LS Power Grid.

The transmission line will extend approximately 26 miles from the Reid Extra High-Voltage (EHV) Substation in Kentucky to the Culley Substation in Indiana. The project, part of MISO's Long-Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) Tranche 2.1 portfolio approved in December 2024, is intended to increase grid reliability and capacity in the Kentucky-Indiana border region. It is required to be in service by June 1, 2032, with an estimated cost of $78 million plus capitalized construction financing costs.

Republic Transmission was chosen through MISO's competitive selection process under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order No. 1000. According to MISO, the selected proposal offered a lower cost than the next closest developer and includes cost containment measures for 40 years after the project is in service.

This is not the first project MISO has awarded to Republic Transmission. In 2016, the company was selected for the Duff-to-Coleman transmission line in Indiana and Kentucky, which was completed in 2020. In 2023, Republic Transmission was also awarded the Indiana portion of the Hiple-to-Helix transmission line project (HIMB), expected to come online in 2030.