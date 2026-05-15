Building a Future-Ready Grid: PG&E’s Strategic Framework for Advanced Conductors

As electricity demand surges across the U.S. — driven by the electrification of homes and vehicles, the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centers and aggressive climate goals — utilities are under mounting pressure to deliver more power, more reliably and more sustainably.

Traditional solutions like building new power plants and transmission lines are not sufficient on their own. In response, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), with advisory support from WSP, has developed a forward-thinking framework to integrate advanced conductors into its grid planning strategy.

Rising Demand Meets Infrastructure Constraints

The modern grid is facing unprecedented stress. California, like many states, is racing to meet decarbonization targets while accommodating explosive growth in electricity consumption. However, the high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) system — long the backbone of power transmission — is increasingly strained. Building new infrastructure is costly and time-consuming, often taking years to complete.

To bridge this gap, PG&E is turning to advanced conductors, innovative technologies that use new materials and configurations to significantly increase the capacity and efficiency of existing transmission lines. These conductors are designed to overcome the limitations of traditional wires, offering a faster, more cost-effective way to enhance grid performance.