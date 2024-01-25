Ohio Power Siting Board Authorizes Construction of AEP Transmission Line

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has approved AEP Ohio Transmission Company to construct the Althea-Sweetgum 138 kV transmission line in Scioto County.

The transmission line will be located approximately two miles south of the city of Wheelersburg. It will cover nearly 3.2 miles along AEP’s preferred route between the existing Sweetgum substation on the northern end and the existing Althea substation on the southern end.

The line is part of a larger set of projects designed to upgrade the transmission system in Scioto County.

Additionally, the OPSB authorized withdrawal of application for a certificate to construct the Scioto Farms Solar Project in Pickaway County.