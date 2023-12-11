AEP Ohio To Build Two 345 kV Electric Transmission Lines In Delaware And Licking Counties

AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power company, is planning to build two 345 kV electric transmission lines in Delaware and Licking counties to serve growing customer demands for power in the area.

The company officials have developed study segments to identify proposed routes for the power lines.

In early 2024, AEP Ohio will request approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board to construct the first line, while the second power line’s sanction will demanded thereafter.

The new power lines will connect Vassell Substation, off State Route 37 in Sunbury, Delaware County, to two new substations near Green Chapel Road in New Albany, Licking County.

The construction on the first transmission line is expected to start in summer 2024 and end by spring 2026, while work on the second line will initiate in spring 2026 and conclude by spring 2027.

Landowners with property involved in the final line route and the various study segments will be reached by company representatives for the final alignments.