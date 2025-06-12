SSEN Transmission Secures Scottish Government Approval for Skye Electricity Transmission Upgrade Project

SSEN Transmission has announced the Scottish Government approval to its Section 37 consent application for the replacement of the existing overhead line between Fort Augustus and Skye, the Skye Reinforcement, which will boost energy security and enable more renewables to connect to the grid.

The existing overhead line is operating at its capacity limit, preventing the connection of new renewable electricity in the area. The replacement will have a greater capacity, enabling the connection of new renewable electricity generation, and will also further strengthen network reliability and security of supply.

The Skye Reinforcement Project is part of SSEN Transmission’s $27.15 billion Pathway to 2030 investment program to upgrade the electricity transmission network across the north of Scotland.

SSEN Transmission welcomed the Scottish Government’s Priority Applications for Transmission Infrastructure guidance, which sets a 52-week determination period for new Section 37 applications for strategic electricity transmission network projects. The one-year limit, if implemented, is expected to avoid delays to future strategic electricity transmission projects.