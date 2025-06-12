Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Energizes the 132 kV Awendo–Isebania Transmission Line in South Nyanza

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has energized the Awendo–Isebania (Masaba) Transmission Line focused on improving electricity reliability and supply stability across Migori County and the broader South Nyanza region.

The 28 km, 132 kV single-circuit line is part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP), which is looking to enhance access to electricity in underserved regions. The project also includes the construction of a new 132 kV substation at Isebania (Masaba) and the extension of the existing 132/33 kV Awendo substation.

The works were executed by China Aerospace Construction Group (CACGC), with joint financing from the Government of Kenya and the EXIM Bank of China, at a cost of $10.2 million.

A new bulk supply point at Masaba will serve Isebania, Migori and Kehancha towns. The strategic upgrade will minimize Kenya Power’s distribution lines, thus reducing the frequency and duration of outages.

The improved power quality will benefit regional institutions like the Sony Sugar Factory, Migori County Referral Hospital, Getonyanya Sweet Potatoes Factory, and the Isebania One Border Post (IOBP). It is also expected to boost growth in small businesses, manufacturing and investment.

The region was dependent on a stretched 33/11 kV line from Awendo Substation covering nearly 26 km, which resulted in unstable power and frequent disruptions, especially with an increasing demand. The energized line sources electricity from the upgraded Awendo Substation, which is powered by both hydroelectric energy from the Sondu plant and geothermal energy from Olkaria for a stable, resilient, and sustainable power supply towards the region’s homes, hospitals, industries, and businesses.