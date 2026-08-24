U.S. Delegation to Explore Grid Modernization Partnerships in Southern Africa

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) will bring a delegation of power sector decision-makers from Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia to the United States to build partnerships aimed at securing and modernizing transmission and distribution systems in Southern Africa.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, the delegation of about 15 government and private-sector representatives will travel to Denver, Colorado, and Austin, Texas. The group will meet with U.S. companies and view demonstrations of technologies designed to improve transmission and distribution networks and integrate AI-enabled grid control systems.

Delegates also will meet with publicly and privately owned utilities and regulatory organizations, including the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

USTDA will host a public business briefing in Denver on Sept. 1. The event will give U.S. companies an opportunity to hear directly from the delegation about upcoming commercial prospects and meet one-on-one with delegates to showcase grid security solutions.

Rapid population growth, urbanization and rising industrial output—including increasing electricity demand from critical minerals mining—are driving demand for secure, modern power infrastructure in Southern Africa.

As regional planners and power institutions prioritize major interconnection and modernization efforts, USTDA said the U.S. private sector is positioned to provide technologies, engineering expertise and equipment to support regional grids.

USTDA said advanced energy distribution technologies can help make grids more stable, efficient and secure.

More information about the Denver business briefing is available through the USTDA events page.