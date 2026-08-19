Grid Monitoring Devices to Receive Protective Glass Coating

Diamon-Fusion International (DFI) is supplying a protective glass coating for Gridware’s Gridscope grid-monitoring devices through an ongoing manufacturing program with Keytronic.

DFI reached an agreement with Keytronic in late 2025 to supply its Diamon-Fusion protective coating for use in manufacturing Gridscope devices. Production application of the coating began in June 2026.

Gridware’s compact, solar-powered Gridscope devices are mounted directly on utility poles to monitor physical, electrical, structural and environmental conditions affecting power lines and other grid infrastructure. The devices are designed to help utilities identify and locate potential hazards, including conditions that could contribute to outages and wildfires.

Keytronic provides engineering and manufacturing services for the Gridscope system, supporting the product from design and validation through production scale-up and ongoing manufacturing. DFI’s coating is applied to the glass surfaces covering the devices’ small solar components.

The optically clear coating chemically bonds to the glass and forms a thin, water-repellent barrier designed to reduce the adhesion of water, dirt, stains and other environmental contaminants. The coating is UV-resistant and does not require curing, allowing treated components to be handled and incorporated into production immediately after application.

The application expands DFI’s use of its coating technology beyond architectural and automotive glass into utility infrastructure and other industrial applications.

DFI, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irvine, California, develops protective glass and surface coatings, application machinery and restoration products. Its Diamon-Fusion coating is used across architectural, automotive, residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Gridware develops grid-monitoring technology for utilities, including the pole-mounted Gridscope system, which provides continuous monitoring of physical, electrical and environmental conditions affecting power infrastructure.

Keytronic provides engineering and manufacturing services for products across multiple markets, including energy management, supporting customers from product development and industrialization through validation, production scale-up and manufacturing.