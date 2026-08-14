T&D World Live: Early Fault Detection Technology

IND Technology’s Early Fault Detection (EFD) technology is designed to support continuous monitoring of electrical networks and help utilities identify developing faults before they result in equipment failure, unplanned outages, or other network events. EFD utilizes radio-frequency technology to monitor distribution and transmission lines, enabling early detection of potential faults and precise location identification within approximately ±30 feet.

EFD can identify a wide range of developing defects and abnormal conditions, including vegetation issues, broken conductor strands, tracking insulators, high-impedance faults, conductor clashing, broken tie wires, tracking fuses, insulator failures, fallen trees on wires, transformers approaching end of life, and defective lightning arrestors. Identifying these conditions at an early stage gives utilities greater visibility of network conditions and supports proactive investigation and maintenance before issues develop into more serious faults.

The technology can support fault investigation, condition monitoring, proactive maintenance planning, asset management, wildfire mitigation, and prioritization of field inspections. EFD can also help optimise operating expenditure by digitising inspection processes and enabling crews to be deployed when known issues require attention, with identified issues in the same area able to be grouped for more efficient inspection and maintenance activities.

EFD has been deployed internationally across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia. Approximately 15,000 EFD units are currently deployed across more than 15 large investor-owned utilities and several co-operatives in North America, supporting applications including wildfire mitigation programs and utility planning. One customer has reported annual savings of approximately $9.2 million associated with the use of EFD to improve inspection and maintenance efficiency.

Visit IND Technology at Booth 401 to learn more about Early Fault Detection (EFD), meet its team of experts, experience live demonstration of the EFD360, and discuss real-world applications and use cases. Discover how EFD can help utilities identify developing network faults, prevent outages and wildfires, improve reliability, and support more proactive and efficient network maintenance.

The demonstrations will focus on practical, real-world utility applications of EFD, including how early detection can help identify developing network issues before they lead to outages, equipment failures, or wildfire risks. Visitors can learn about the types of defects and abnormal conditions EFD can identify and discuss how the technology can support fault investigation, proactive maintenance, asset management, and improved network reliability.

IND Technology's team will also be available for one-on-one discussions with utilities and industry professionals who want to explore their own network challenges and learn how Early Fault Detection could support their operational and maintenance strategies. The booth is intended to provide an interactive experience where attendees can ask technical questions, explore real-world use cases, and gain practical insight into EFD applications across distribution and transmission networks.

IND Technology | Booth 401

www.ind-technology.com/

