Anza Electric Cooperative's Ductile Iron Pole Initiative

Anza Electric Cooperative serves a rugged, mountainous region of Southern California near Palm Springs and San Diego. The system includes approximately 750 miles of line across 500 square miles, supporting about 5,000 members and roughly 12,000 distribution poles.

Operating in a high fire severity zone, the cooperative has focused on improving system resilience while managing maintenance demands and reducing operational risk.

System Challenges in a High Fire Severity Zone

Maintaining reliable service in mountainous terrain presents ongoing challenges, particularly during wildfire events. Portions of the system are located in remote or difficult-to-access areas, where outages can affect several hundred members and restoration timelines may be extended.

During fire conditions, portions of the system are often de-energized to reduce risk. Restoration requires line patrols before re-energization, extending outage duration but supporting crew and public safety. Balancing these priorities remains a central operational concern.

Historically, the system relied on wood poles. Over time, the cooperative observed variability in pole condition, including internal deterioration that was not always apparent through visual inspection. Field assessments using hammer testing and resistograph drilling identified increasing instances of rot, influenced in part by localized soil conditions.

In some cases, relatively newer poles showed signs of early degradation. While soil analysis provided some insight, the causes were not always consistent or predictable. These factors introduced uncertainty into asset management and replacement planning, particularly in areas with elevated wildfire risk

Evaluating Alternative Materials

In 2018, the cooperative began evaluating alternative pole materials, including ductile iron, through a small pilot installation. Initial installations were used to assess constructability, crew familiarity, and field performance.

Following the pilot with McWane Poles, the cooperative incrementally expanded deployment. Today, several hundred ductile iron poles have been installed across the system, primarily in targeted applications.