Anza Electric Cooperative's Ductile Iron Pole Initiative
Key Highlights
- Anza Electric Cooperative serves a rugged, mountainous region with approximately 750 miles of line supporting 5,000 members in high fire severity zones.
- The transition from wood to ductile iron poles began in 2018, with several hundred installed to improve durability and reduce maintenance needs.
- Ductile iron poles eliminate internal decay issues, simplifying inspections and enhancing structural integrity during wildfire events and mechanical impacts.
- Installation of ductile iron poles is more standardized, reducing construction time and logistical complexity, especially in remote areas.
- While initially more expensive, ductile iron poles offer long-term benefits such as extended service life, lower maintenance, and increased system resilience.
Anza Electric Cooperative serves a rugged, mountainous region of Southern California near Palm Springs and San Diego. The system includes approximately 750 miles of line across 500 square miles, supporting about 5,000 members and roughly 12,000 distribution poles.
Operating in a high fire severity zone, the cooperative has focused on improving system resilience while managing maintenance demands and reducing operational risk.
System Challenges in a High Fire Severity Zone
Maintaining reliable service in mountainous terrain presents ongoing challenges, particularly during wildfire events. Portions of the system are located in remote or difficult-to-access areas, where outages can affect several hundred members and restoration timelines may be extended.
During fire conditions, portions of the system are often de-energized to reduce risk. Restoration requires line patrols before re-energization, extending outage duration but supporting crew and public safety. Balancing these priorities remains a central operational concern.
Historically, the system relied on wood poles. Over time, the cooperative observed variability in pole condition, including internal deterioration that was not always apparent through visual inspection. Field assessments using hammer testing and resistograph drilling identified increasing instances of rot, influenced in part by localized soil conditions.
In some cases, relatively newer poles showed signs of early degradation. While soil analysis provided some insight, the causes were not always consistent or predictable. These factors introduced uncertainty into asset management and replacement planning, particularly in areas with elevated wildfire risk
Evaluating Alternative Materials
In 2018, the cooperative began evaluating alternative pole materials, including ductile iron, through a small pilot installation. Initial installations were used to assess constructability, crew familiarity, and field performance.
Following the pilot with McWane Poles, the cooperative incrementally expanded deployment. Today, several hundred ductile iron poles have been installed across the system, primarily in targeted applications.
Installation and Construction Considerations
Field experience indicated differences in installation practices compared to traditional wood construction. Pre-engineered design features, including standardized drilling and alignment markings, reduced the need for field modifications during pole framing.
Crews reported shorter installation times for certain tasks, particularly when installing crossarms and associated equipment. Consistency in pole dimensions and configuration also contributed to more predictable construction processes.
Inspection and Maintenance Implications
One of the primary operational differences observed relates to inspection practices. Unlike wood poles, ductile iron structures do not experience internal decay, eliminating the need for intrusive testing methods such as drilling.
This has simplified inspection protocols and reduced the time required for condition assessment. In addition, uniform material properties reduce variability in structural performance, which can support more standardized asset management approaches.
Performance in Field Conditions
The cooperative has observed pole performance under a range of field conditions, including wildfire exposure and vehicle impacts.
During one wildfire event affecting part of the service territory, multiple wood poles were lost, while nearby ductile iron poles remained intact. In some cases, these poles continued to support conductors and helped maintain clearance in affected areas.
The poles have also demonstrated resilience under mechanical stress, including vehicle-related incidents, where structural integrity was maintained and outages were avoided.
Logistics and Inventory Management
Standardization of pole design has also influenced material handling and logistics. Known weights and specifications have allowed for more accurate planning, particularly in remote areas where access is limited and materials may need to be transported manually.
Inventory tracking has also been streamlined due to uniform sizing and configuration.
Cost Considerations
The cooperative noted that ductile iron poles involve a higher upfront cost compared to traditional wood poles. However, this is evaluated alongside potential long-term considerations, including:
- reduced installation time
- lower maintenance requirements
- extended service life
- reduced risk of failure in high fire conditions
These factors are being assessed as part of ongoing asset management and replacement planning.
Ongoing Deployment Strategy
The cooperative continues to deploy ductile iron poles in selected areas as part of its broader system strategy. Material selection is evaluated based on location, risk profile, and operational considerations, particularly in high fire severity zones.
As wildfire risk, environmental conditions, and system demands evolve, utilities such as Anza Electric Cooperative are assessing how material choices can support long-term reliability, safety, and operational efficiency.