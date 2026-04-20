Anza Electric Cooperative's Ductile Iron Pole Initiative

The cooperative's pilot program and subsequent deployment of ductile iron poles have demonstrated benefits such as easier installation, reduced maintenance, and enhanced durability, supporting safer and more efficient system operations in challenging terrains.
April 20, 2026
4 min read

Key Highlights

  • Anza Electric Cooperative serves a rugged, mountainous region with approximately 750 miles of line supporting 5,000 members in high fire severity zones.
  • The transition from wood to ductile iron poles began in 2018, with several hundred installed to improve durability and reduce maintenance needs.
  • Ductile iron poles eliminate internal decay issues, simplifying inspections and enhancing structural integrity during wildfire events and mechanical impacts.
  • Installation of ductile iron poles is more standardized, reducing construction time and logistical complexity, especially in remote areas.
  • While initially more expensive, ductile iron poles offer long-term benefits such as extended service life, lower maintenance, and increased system resilience.
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Anza Electric Cooperative serves a rugged, mountainous region of Southern California near Palm Springs and San Diego. The system includes approximately 750 miles of line across 500 square miles, supporting about 5,000 members and roughly 12,000 distribution poles.

Operating in a high fire severity zone, the cooperative has focused on improving system resilience while managing maintenance demands and reducing operational risk.

System Challenges in a High Fire Severity Zone

Maintaining reliable service in mountainous terrain presents ongoing challenges, particularly during wildfire events. Portions of the system are located in remote or difficult-to-access areas, where outages can affect several hundred members and restoration timelines may be extended.

During fire conditions, portions of the system are often de-energized to reduce risk. Restoration requires line patrols before re-energization, extending outage duration but supporting crew and public safety. Balancing these priorities remains a central operational concern.

Historically, the system relied on wood poles. Over time, the cooperative observed variability in pole condition, including internal deterioration that was not always apparent through visual inspection. Field assessments using hammer testing and resistograph drilling identified increasing instances of rot, influenced in part by localized soil conditions.

In some cases, relatively newer poles showed signs of early degradation. While soil analysis provided some insight, the causes were not always consistent or predictable. These factors introduced uncertainty into asset management and replacement planning, particularly in areas with elevated wildfire risk

Evaluating Alternative Materials

In 2018, the cooperative began evaluating alternative pole materials, including ductile iron, through a small pilot installation. Initial installations were used to assess constructability, crew familiarity, and field performance.

Following the pilot with McWane Poles, the cooperative incrementally expanded deployment. Today, several hundred ductile iron poles have been installed across the system, primarily in targeted applications.

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Installation and Construction Considerations

Field experience indicated differences in installation practices compared to traditional wood construction. Pre-engineered design features, including standardized drilling and alignment markings, reduced the need for field modifications during pole framing.

Crews reported shorter installation times for certain tasks, particularly when installing crossarms and associated equipment. Consistency in pole dimensions and configuration also contributed to more predictable construction processes.

Inspection and Maintenance Implications

One of the primary operational differences observed relates to inspection practices. Unlike wood poles, ductile iron structures do not experience internal decay, eliminating the need for intrusive testing methods such as drilling.

This has simplified inspection protocols and reduced the time required for condition assessment. In addition, uniform material properties reduce variability in structural performance, which can support more standardized asset management approaches.

Performance in Field Conditions

The cooperative has observed pole performance under a range of field conditions, including wildfire exposure and vehicle impacts.

During one wildfire event affecting part of the service territory, multiple wood poles were lost, while nearby ductile iron poles remained intact. In some cases, these poles continued to support conductors and helped maintain clearance in affected areas.

The poles have also demonstrated resilience under mechanical stress, including vehicle-related incidents, where structural integrity was maintained and outages were avoided.

Logistics and Inventory Management

Standardization of pole design has also influenced material handling and logistics. Known weights and specifications have allowed for more accurate planning, particularly in remote areas where access is limited and materials may need to be transported manually.

Inventory tracking has also been streamlined due to uniform sizing and configuration.

Cost Considerations

The cooperative noted that ductile iron poles involve a higher upfront cost compared to traditional wood poles. However, this is evaluated alongside potential long-term considerations, including:

  • reduced installation time
  • lower maintenance requirements
  • extended service life
  • reduced risk of failure in high fire conditions

These factors are being assessed as part of ongoing asset management and replacement planning.

Ongoing Deployment Strategy

The cooperative continues to deploy ductile iron poles in selected areas as part of its broader system strategy. Material selection is evaluated based on location, risk profile, and operational considerations, particularly in high fire severity zones.

As wildfire risk, environmental conditions, and system demands evolve, utilities such as Anza Electric Cooperative are assessing how material choices can support long-term reliability, safety, and operational efficiency.

About the Author

McWane Poles

McWane Poles

McWane Poles is a product line of McWane, Inc. McWane is a family-owned company that has been serving customers in the iron and ductile iron industries since 1921.

McWane Poles was conceived in 2007 with the research and development of a tapered pole design for centrifugal casting of ductile iron. In early 2008, McWane Poles was born. The first ductile iron pole was manufactured in Ohio, and after casting molds were commissioned and extensive third-party testing was completed, McWane Poles were taken to market. Today, McWane ductile iron poles are installed in 42 states and over 400 utilities.

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