Wataynikaneyap Power Energizes and Connects Sandy Lake First Nation To Ontario Power Grid

Wataynikaneyap Power has announced energization and connection of Sandy Lake First Nation to the Ontario power grid on April 18, 2024.

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, along with Fortis and other private investors, to build and operate a $1.9 billion infrastructure project. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system will connect 17 remote First Nations to the provincial power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity.

The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Sandy Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through approximately 230 km of transmission system, originating from Red Lake, Ontario. Sandy Lake will be served by Hydro One Remotes Communities for local distribution of electricity.

Sandy Lake is the 12th First Nation connected to the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. Moreover, 16 First Nations’ assets are energized and 12 are grid connected.

“The new connection to the Ontario electricity grid not only provides reliable, secure power to the people of Sandy Lake but also provides opportunities for growth in the community,” said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis.