Outage Data Is Everywhere

Covering a densely populated territory of millions, the emergency response team at Public Service Electric & Gas Co. has seen everything firsthand. In an emergency or even during general operations, nontraditional data like social media and community alerts can provide the event detection, situational awareness and intelligence a utility needs to plan and act quickly. Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) is one of the first utilities in the world to
Register to view the full article
Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.
0 comments
Hide comments