Entergy’s Louisiana Storm Team in Place

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities continue to monitor Tropical Storm Barry and are preparing for potential impact to the state.

Currently forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, the storm is expected to bring heavy rains, high tides and coastal and river flooding that could impact the companies’ service territories and cause widespread outages. Line crews and contractors are continuing to mobilize to locations where they can quickly respond once the storm passes and it is safe to start restoration work.

A team of more than 1200 crew members have been assembled to respond to the storm, and an additional 770 workers from other neighboring Entergy utilities have been mobilized to assist with restoration in Louisiana. Entergy also has the ability to call in additional crews to assist pending the path and intensity of the storm.

Depending on the storm’s path and impact, Entergy’s Louisiana utilities may deploy high-water and heavy equipment to assist with restoration. In addition, the utilities have taken steps to protect substations in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“We have fully engaged our command center and are actively planning for the storm,” said Melonie Stewart, Entergy Louisiana’s vice president of distribution operations and Louisiana’s incident commander. “The time is now to have your preparation plans in place. With this storm forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, it could take up to several days to restore power.”

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at entergyapp.com

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Customers can send and receive text messages

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.