PowerSecure and Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Partner on Microgrid Project to Improve Grid Resilience

PowerSecure is working with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC) on a microgrid project that includes the development and construction of three new microgrids incorporating battery energy storage systems. The initiative is intended to enhance grid resilience and community readiness in KCEC’s service territory in northern New Mexico.

The project includes microgrid facilities at Taos Ski Valley, El Rito West and Penasco. Construction is currently underway and will add 7.5 MW of battery energy storage capacity with 38.25 MWh of storage. The systems are designed to support critical local power loads during severe events.

“We are honored to collaborate with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative on this transformative project, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance grid resilience and support communities in times of need,” said Jim Smith, president of PowerSecure. “By integrating advanced microgrid and battery energy storage systems, we are helping to ensure that KCEC can provide reliable and sustainable power to its service area, even in the face of extreme events.”

KCEC serves nearly 30,000 members across Taos, Colfax and Rio Arriba counties in northern New Mexico. The region faces vulnerabilities from threats such as wildfires and extreme weather conditions, and the microgrid infrastructure is intended to provide additional resiliency against such impacts.

“Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is proud to partner with PowerSecure and Southern Company to deliver innovative energy solutions that strengthen the resilience of our communities,” said Luis A. Reyes, CEO of Kit Carson Electric Cooperative. “Through this initiative, we are advancing microgrid and battery storage technologies that will provide reliable, sustainable power during critical times. These partnerships underscore our commitment to safeguarding Northern New Mexico against extreme events while ensuring our members benefit from a stronger, more dependable energy future.”

The project will expand KCEC’s energy portfolio and support operations such as public safety power shutoffs while maintaining essential services. PowerSecure is participating in the effort to enhance reliable power delivery to communities in the cooperative’s service area.