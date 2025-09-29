Energy Vault and PG&E Complete Calistoga Resiliency Center Hybrid Microgrid

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. and Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced the completion and start of commercial operations at the Calistoga Resiliency Center (CRC) in Calistoga, California. The facility combines hydrogen fuel cells with lithium-ion batteries to provide long-duration energy storage and power resiliency in an area prone to wildfire-related outages.
The CRC serves about 1,600 PG&E customers in and around downtown Calistoga. The 293 megawatt-hour system can supply at least 48 hours of continuous power with a peak output of 8.5 megawatts during Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. It is designed as a zero-emission system that meets California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard and PG&E’s long-duration storage requirements. The facility is managed by Energy Vault’s VaultOS™ Energy Management System, which coordinates operations and communication with PG&E’s Distribution Control Center.