Energy Vault and PG&E Complete Calistoga Resiliency Center Hybrid Microgrid

Craig Horne, Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy Solutions at Energy Vault, said, “This project is a major milestone in our mission to deliver sustainable, resilient energy solutions to communities most vulnerable to climate-driven grid disruptions. The Calistoga Resiliency Center exemplifies the power of innovation and partnership, and it marks a significant step forward in the execution of our 'Own & Operate' strategy, which enables us to deliver long-term value through recurring revenue and community impact.”

When operating independently from the main grid, the CRC uses hydrogen fuel cells for electricity generation, supported by Energy Vault’s B-VAULT DC battery technology to maintain grid stability. Liquid hydrogen can be delivered and transferred to the onsite storage tank without interrupting power. The project is owned and operated by Energy Vault under a long-term energy services agreement with PG&E and was financed in part through $28 million in funding, including the sale of the associated Investment Tax Credit.

Mike Delaney, Vice President of Utility Partnerships and Innovation at PG&E, said, “PG&E is committed to continually delivering innovations that enhance electric system safety and reliability while driving costs down for our customers. The Calistoga Resiliency Center is another step toward fulfilling that commitment. It is the right solution for PG&E, for Calistoga, and for the planet.”

Energy Vault and PG&E describe the facility as a model for future hybrid microgrid deployments in regions facing wildfire risk and other grid resiliency challenges.