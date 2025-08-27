North Carolina to Invest $5 Million in Permanent and Mobile Microgrids to Boost Disaster Resilience

In collaboration with Land of Sky Regional Council (LOSRC), NC Sustainable Energy Association (NCSEA), Footprint Project (FP) and a network of regional partners, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) is investing $5 million in permanent and mobile microgrids to provide accessible power while dealing with future weather disasters.

SEO received $10.4 million in federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act funding for five years to support the State Energy Program work and dedicated $5 million being directed to this Microgrid Initiative. Up to 24 stationary microgrids will be installed across six Helene-affected counties, with two mobile beehive microgrid hubs serving the entire state — one in Western North Carolina and one in Eastern North Carolina.

The innovative disaster recovery model will strengthen emergency power access for critical community services, serving thousands of North Carolinians.

Land of Sky Regional Council will begin purchasing the beehive microgrids in the coming months and the stakeholder engagement for the installation will take place in September. Site selection for the microgrids will begin in the fall of 2025 with project completion anticipated in June of 2027.

Microgrids provide essential advantages both during emergencies and in everyday operations. By producing their own solar electricity and using battery storage, microgrids help communities stay powered through outages and reduce the risk of extended or rotating blackouts. They can also:

Integrate with the main grid to enhance energy diversity and resilience

Support the grid during periods of high demand

Serve as a platform for innovation, enabling exploration of new technologies and uses

Lower energy costs over time through locally generated and stored power

Beehive Microgrid Hubs will act as mobile, no-cost lending libraries, making solar and battery equipment accessible to community organizations across the state for both emergency use and ongoing preparedness.

Stakeholders from emergency management, community groups, utilities and local government will help determine site selection, ownership models, and long-term operations. The project is supported by more than $1 million in donated clean tech equipment, with further contributions expected later in 2025.