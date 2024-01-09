A Guiding Light for Microgrids: ComEd and G&W Partner

While the G&W Electric facility was off the grid and self-islanding on generators before the launch, ComEd ran through all the possible operations and scenarios. Using multiple relay test sets enabled the utility to inject voltage and current to make the equipment think a fault condition was occurring. That allowed ComEd to validate the microgrid was completing the sequence of operations required when it sees fault conditions, including communicating the correct information to the G&W Electric gear, which was confirmed to properly act on that information.

Critical findings included making sure the customer solar inverters would shut down when grid power is lost. When grid power is shut off, ComEd linemen cannot start troubleshooting until they test the line to ensure it is dead. If a solar facility starts generating power onto what is thought to be a deenergized line while linemen are working on it, the results would be catastrophic.

This step required additional testing protocols to account for the fact the microgrid was communicating to two automation devices, G&W Electric Viper reclosers. Testing ensured that if one Viper recloser sees a certain condition, it communicates the status to the other Viper recloser as well as the G&W Electric Trident gear — and that those devices then respond accordingly.

Once those tests were completed, ComEd validated the devices responded appropriately to the simulated conditions and operated correctly. The utility further confirmed G&W Electric’s microgrid operators were receiving correct statuses through their supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) monitoring interface and could control the devices properly.

Challenges Faced

The project was successfully brought on-line despite the tight time frame and steep learning curves. To be sure, throughout the project challenges emerged that can offer valuable insights for other utilities and their partners on future microgrid initiatives.

The project encountered communication challenges that necessitated on-the-fly adjustments to fiber connectors. The main challenge was that ComEd’s automation system communicates on a radio network, as the utility is still in the process of transitioning to a fiber network for faster communication. However, it worked with a fiber contractor to run the fiber line needed for this project. These modifications were crucial to ensuring proper functioning of the proprietary peer-to-peer communication protocol. This experience underscores the need for adaptability during microgrid implementation, where unforeseen issues may arise and require swift solutions.

Outdated firmware and software also presented hurdles during the project. These issues were resolved through a twofold approach: updating the firmware for the Viper reclosers in the field and employing modified versions of older software. Staying current with technology emerged as a crucial factor in the

ever-evolving landscape of microgrid development.

In addition, despite rigorous testing at the ComEd lab and G&W Electric facility, teams on both sides decided to conduct synchronized testing of the relay during commissioning to ensure successful execution of the final configuration. This required different test kits for each of three remote switches connected to one master test setup, simulating multiple synchronized fault scenarios. To enable communication with different test kits, Ethernet cables were routed between all three remote test kits to the master test setup, which served as the final operation check of protection settings and communication between the equipment and utility’s SCADA system.

Key Takeaways

ComEd’s work on G&W Electric’s microgrid provides several useful takeaways for utilities venturing into similar projects:

Partner early — Collaboration is key. ComEd’s commitment to work closely with G&W Electric starting in the preplanning phase paved the way for project success. By establishing close communications and coordination at the outset, it was easier to address issues that popped up later in the project. Both of these also helped to foster collaborative problem solving throughout the project’s life cycle.

Know the limitations — The utility should understand and clearly communicate to the microgrid partner any feeder capacity limits to keep a project in proper scale. Feasibility studies are a must.

Test and validate — Safety and project viability are critical. Establish shared protocols and stick to them.

Be nimble — Microgrid interconnects are new terrain for companies and utilities alike. For a successful

implementation, utilities and their partners must demonstrate the adaptability to pivot when needed.

Every microgrid solution requires a holistic, customized approach to meet the needs of both the utility and implementing organization. The lessons shared here can help to prepare utilities for their own successful microgrid projects no matter how unique the implementation turns out to be.

Keyur Kachhiapatel is a senior engineer on the distribution automation engineering team at ComEd. He started at ComEd by designing relay protection schemes for high-voltage transmission lines and has since transitioned to advanced protection schemes for distribution lines. Some of the pilots Kachhiapatel has contributed to include protection strategies for three-phase to one-phase lateral lines and microgrid protection. He holds a BSEE degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Finny Thomas is a field engineer on the distribution automation engineering team at ComEd. Thomas has worked on a variety of projects at ComEd, including generic object-oriented substation event testing to enable advanced distribution protection schemes in northern Illinois and ComEd's REACTs project to test fiber communication throughout the grid. Thomas holds a BSME degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Kate M. Cummings manages distribution automation for switchgear at G&W Electric. She received a BSEE from the University of Illinois at Chicago and has more than 15 years of experience in the power industry at G&W Electric, Ohmite Manufacturing and Maplechase. Cummings is actively involved in several professional organizations, including IEEE, IEEE PES and NEMA. Along with being key in developing and implementing G&W Electric's microgrid, she also helped to design the Trident-SR controls installed at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Erich Keller is an engineering manager of power grid automation at G&W Electric. He is responsible for managing power system automation specification, design, factory acceptance testing and site commissioning. Most recently, he acted as chief engineer for integration of G&W Electric's microgrid at headquarters. Before joining G&W Electric in 2011, Keller was employed at ZIV USA in Des Plaines, Illinois. He received a BSEE degree from Valparaiso University and an MSEE degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology.