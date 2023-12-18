Terna To Invest $54.5 Million To Construct 22 km Underground Cable Connection

Italian power grid operator Terna is investing $54.5 million to construct a 22 km underground cable connection between Vandoies and Brunico in the province of Bolzano.

The corridor will function along the Rienza river valley floor, along the main route of the former SS 49 della Pusteria trunk road, between the municipalities of Vandoies, Chienes, San Lorenzo di Sebato and Brunico.

The line will connect Terna’s power substation in Vandoies to the existing primary substation in Brunico.

The Vandoies substation was built using compact gas-insulated technology with reduced land take and is designed to blend in with the surrounding mountain landscape.

The project will not only improve sustainability, efficiency and resilience of the electricity system in Bolzano but also ensure reliability of the power supply for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The project will be commenced in the municipality of Vandoies along the Strada Val Pusteria near the industrial area and the initial phase will focus on the civil works necessary for cable laying preparation.

It is expected to be completed by autumn 2025 with several work sites joining the operation in 2024.

Terna along with the Province of Bolzano, the local administrations and the bodies involved will manage the work sites to reduce the impact on the road network.