KONČAR Group Showcases Technologies for Modern Power Networks

KONČAR Group is a Croatian high-tech manufacturer and one of Europe’s contributors to the green energy transition. With more than a century of engineering tradition and deep domain expertise, supported by a comprehensive portfolio of purpose built products, turnkey solutions, and lifecycle services, KONČAR drives innovation across power engineering, urban mobility, renewable energy integration, and advanced digital platforms. KONČAR will present its latest technologies designed to enhance grid reliability, increase system resilience, and support the evolving demands of modern power networks. As one of Europe’s established engineering and energy technology companies, KONČAR continues to expand its international footprint.

KONČAR Group

https://www.koncar.hr/en

Booth 4849