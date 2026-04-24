RLC Engineering: Infrastructure Planning for Utilities and Developers

RLC Engineering partners with utilities, ISOs, and developers to identify and evaluate necessary infrastructure upgrades, define study scopes, and sequence projects to maintain reliability while planning for long-term system expansion. Our planning team consists of experienced principal-level engineers with broad expertise in transmission and distribution planning, regulatory requirements, and complex system studies. This depth of experience is applied across RLC’s long-term planning efforts, including studies aligned with FERC Order 1920 requirements and integrated resource planning initiatives. Many utility clients engage RLC as an extension of their internal planning teams, working closely with staff to support workload demands, specialized analyses, and planning efforts.

The team has well-established processes and an out-of-the-box approach to problem-solving that helps clients address unique system constraints. In addition to planning studies, RLC provides asset and condition assessments, line reviews, and coordination with our in-house power delivery group, allowing clients to move efficiently from planning through implementation. RLC is frequently engaged on complex projects requiring coordination across planning disciplines and consistent execution to meet regulatory, operational, and scheduling requirements.

RLC Engineering

https://rlc-eng.com/

Booth 263 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition