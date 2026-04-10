Cross-Laminated Timber Mats for Jobsite Access

TerraLam CLT Site Access Mats are engineered to deliver strength, efficiency, and sustainability for temporary roadways, crane pads, and work platforms. Built using advanced cross-laminated timber technology, TerraLam mats are manufactured as solid, bolted-free panels that distribute loads evenly and provide exceptional structural integrity under heavy equipment and repeated traffic.

Compared to traditional 8" timber or bolted access mats, TerraLam mats are lighter and more efficient to handle. Their reduced weight allows contractors to transport more mats per truckload, lowering fuel consumption, freight costs, and overall carbon emissions. Fewer loads mean faster mobilization and demobilization, improved scheduling, and less congestion on busy jobsites. In the field, TerraLam mats create a stable, uniform driving surface that minimizes vibration and bounce. This enhances operator comfort, improves jobsite safety, and reduces wear and tear on machinery. The engineered design eliminates weak points commonly found in bolted assemblies, extending service life and delivering consistent performance throughout demanding projects. Sustainability is built in. TerraLam mats are produced from responsibly sourced wood and contain no embedded steel hardware, making end-of-life processing faster, safer, and cost-effective.

Sterling Solutions

www.sterlingsolutions.com

Booth 1802 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D