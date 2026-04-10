Enhancing Distribution Grid Resilience: S&C Electric's Solutions

Explore S&C Electric's latest advancements in grid technology showcased at Booth 642, including fault interrupters, underground restoration systems, and switchgear, all aimed at transitioning from outage response to proactive grid resilience and modernization.
April 10, 2026
S&C Electric Company
69a7375ae334ae429f73defd Tripsaver Recloser Product Page Title Image 1

S&C Electric Company's theme will be "Distribution Grid Resilience in Action: How can you move from outage response to grid resilience?" S&C Electric is an innovator of resilient grid technology and will showcase its distribution grid solutions.

Booth #642 will feature two new advancements that enhance reliability, resilience, and overall system performance.

• TripSaver FXR Recloser: S&C’s latest innovation in the line of TripSaver Reclosers to reduce outage and operational costs on overhead lateral circuits.

• IntelliRupter PulseCloser Fault Interrupter: Full interoperability with SEL’s upcoming 651RD Advanced Digital Control for a new fiber-enabled architecture and advanced communications capabilities.

Other featured grid transformation solutions at S&C’s booth include: Fault Tamer Fuse Limiter,  EdgeRestore Underground Distribution Restoration System, PME Pad-Mounted Gear,  TripSaver II Cutout-Mounted Recloser, VacuFuse II Self-Resetting Interrupter, and Vista Underground Distribution Switchgear. Explore S&C’s solutions and connect with experts to learn about grid modernization on the road to greater resilience. 

S&C Electric Company
www.sandc.com
Booth 642 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Exposition