Enhancing Distribution Grid Resilience: S&C Electric's Solutions

S&C Electric Company's theme will be "Distribution Grid Resilience in Action: How can you move from outage response to grid resilience?" S&C Electric is an innovator of resilient grid technology and will showcase its distribution grid solutions.

Booth #642 will feature two new advancements that enhance reliability, resilience, and overall system performance.

• TripSaver FXR Recloser: S&C’s latest innovation in the line of TripSaver Reclosers to reduce outage and operational costs on overhead lateral circuits.

• IntelliRupter PulseCloser Fault Interrupter: Full interoperability with SEL’s upcoming 651RD Advanced Digital Control for a new fiber-enabled architecture and advanced communications capabilities.

Other featured grid transformation solutions at S&C’s booth include: Fault Tamer Fuse Limiter, EdgeRestore Underground Distribution Restoration System, PME Pad-Mounted Gear, TripSaver II Cutout-Mounted Recloser, VacuFuse II Self-Resetting Interrupter, and Vista Underground Distribution Switchgear. Explore S&C’s solutions and connect with experts to learn about grid modernization on the road to greater resilience.

S&C Electric Company

www.sandc.com

Booth 642 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Exposition