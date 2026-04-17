JSHP: Global Manufacturer of High-Voltage Power Equipment

JSHP’s product portfolio spans 10 kV to 850 kV equipment, including power transformers, shunt reactors, EAF and rectifier transformers, pad-mounted distribution transformers, cast-resin dry-type transformers, and prefabricated medium-voltage substations. In 2025, the company delivered a 765 kV main power transformer (MPT) to Ohio with a total lead time of one year.

Over the past two decades, JSHP has sustained large-scale production and global delivery operations. On average, the manufacturer ships two to three 110 kV–800 kV transformers and shunt reactors per day, thousands of medium-voltage transformers per month, and more than 300 skids monthly from its 100-acre production facility. To date, JSHP has delivered more than 15,000 units of 110 kV–800 kV transformers and shunt reactors to over 100 countries, along with more than 60,000 medium-voltage transformers worldwide. Across these installations, the company reports no catastrophic failures.

JSHP Transformer

https://www.jshp.com/

Booth 4005 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition