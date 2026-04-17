JSHP: Global Manufacturer of High-Voltage Power Equipment

With a diverse product portfolio from 10 kV to 850 kV, JSHP specializes in power transformers, shunt reactors, and medium-voltage solutions, supporting critical infrastructure worldwide.
April 17, 2026
JSHP Transformer
69a734b3cfd0c94ebdbe4cbf Jshp Editorial Pic R1

JSHP’s product portfolio spans 10 kV to 850 kV equipment, including power transformers, shunt reactors, EAF and rectifier transformers, pad-mounted distribution transformers, cast-resin dry-type transformers, and prefabricated medium-voltage substations. In 2025, the company delivered a 765 kV main power transformer (MPT) to Ohio with a total lead time of one year.

Over the past two decades, JSHP has sustained large-scale production and global delivery operations. On average, the manufacturer ships two to three 110 kV–800 kV transformers and shunt reactors per day, thousands of medium-voltage transformers per month, and more than 300 skids monthly from its 100-acre production facility. To date, JSHP has delivered more than 15,000 units of 110 kV–800 kV transformers and shunt reactors to over 100 countries, along with more than 60,000 medium-voltage transformers worldwide. Across these installations, the company reports no catastrophic failures.

JSHP Transformer
https://www.jshp.com/
Booth 4005 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition