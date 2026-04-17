IEEE DataPort: A Comprehensive Platform for Research Data Management and Collaboration

IEEE DataPort is an online research data platform designed to support the full data lifecycle for researchers, educators, and institutions. The platform hosts a growing collection of more than 11,500 datasets across 35+ categories, including engineering, artificial intelligence, healthcare, energy, and emerging technologies.

Users can upload, store, share, and cite datasets, helping advance reproducibility and collaboration across research communities. Each dataset receives a DOI, supporting persistent citation and long‑term discoverability. The platform also accommodates large datasets, with Institutional Subscribers able to store datasets up to 10 terabytes, enabling the management of data‑intensive research projects. Institutional subscribers gain access to additional capabilities, including enhanced dataset management tools and new AI‑driven features. These include automated dataset summaries, AI‑generated data visualizations, and executable Python code that allows users to explore and analyze data directly within the platform. These tools are designed to streamline research workflows and make complex datasets more accessible to a broader audience.



IEEE DataPort

https://ieee-dataport.org/

Booth #115 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition