Future of Grid Automation: Securing ADMS, DERMS & Beyond at IEEE PES T&D 2026

This session at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference explores how automation, AI, and cybersecurity are transforming power grids, emphasizing the deployment of ADMS and DERMS for enhanced efficiency and reliability.
Source IEEE PES
May 1, 2026
2 min read
IEEE PES
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A super session at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference will spotlight the evolving role of automation in modern power systems, with a focus on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and grid responsiveness.

Titled “Future of Grid Automation: Securing ADMS, DERMS & Beyond,” the session is scheduled for 9:00–10:00 a.m. and will examine how next-generation technologies are reshaping utility operations. As grid automation advances through the integration of AI, edge computing, and advanced sensors, utilities are seeing gains in efficiency while also confronting new cyber vulnerabilities.

The discussion will center on how tools such as Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) and Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) are enabling a more responsive, efficient, and reliable grid. Panelists will also address the regulatory and security considerations tied to deploying AI within critical infrastructure.

Moderated by Dale Player of ComEd, the panel includes Bill Chiu of DTE Energy, Bill Glennon of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Joe Matamoros of S&C Electric Company, and Jennifer Schilling of Eversource Energy.

The session reflects growing industry attention on balancing the benefits of AI-driven automation with the need to secure increasingly digital grid infrastructure.

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