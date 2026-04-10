IEEE PES T&D 2026 Bingo Challenge: Engage, Explore, Win!

Attendees at the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition 2026 will have an opportunity to participate in a Bingo-style challenge designed to encourage exploration of the event’s show floor.

The Bingo Challenge is open to all attendees with show floor access. Participants can pick up a Bingo card at the Information Desk on Level 2.5 and visit participating exhibitor booths to collect stamps. To qualify for the prize drawing, all designated stops on the card must be completed.

Completed cards must be returned to the IEEE PES booth located next to registration by Thursday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. The prize drawing is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. the same day at the Resilience & Renewables Stage (#2691). Attendees must be present at the time of the drawing to win, and only one entry per person will be accepted. Exhibitors are not eligible to participate.

The prize pool includes a range of travel, technology, and event-related items. Among the featured prizes are two $500 airline gift cards, a three-night hotel stay in Salt Lake City, and full event registrations for upcoming industry conferences, including the 2027 IEEE PES Grid Edge event, the 2028 IEEE PES T&D Conference, and the 2026 IEEE PES General Meeting. Additional prizes include Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, a TravelPro Crew Executive Choice backpack, an Anker 737 power bank, and a travel neck pillow.

The activity provides attendees with an additional way to engage with exhibitors while navigating the conference floor.