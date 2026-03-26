Mangal Electrical Industries Booth Tour: Advanced Manufacturing, Sustainability, and Industry Networking

Step into the Mangal Electrical Industries Limited booth at IEEE PES T&D Exposition and experience an engaging look at the technology and precision behind modern transformer core manufacturing. Our booth will feature a large immersive screen presenting a visual journey through our manufacturing facilities.

Visitors will get an inside look at our advanced processing lines, Class 9 dust-controlled production environment, and specialized testing laboratories where transformer core materials are verified for performance and reliability. Through this showcase, attendees will see how products such as CRGO slit coils, precision laminations, wound cores, amorphous cores, and transformer core assemblies are manufactured using high-precision equipment and rigorous quality processes. One of the highlights of our booth will be our “Pledge a Tree” sustainability initiative.

Visitors will be invited to participate by placing a tag on our symbolic tree installation, representing their personal pledge toward supporting greener and more responsible industrial practices. This interactive installation is designed to spark conversations about sustainability and the role of energy-efficient transformer technologies in building a more sustainable power infrastructure. Beyond the technology, we want our booth to be a welcoming place for industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

Guests are warmly invited to stop by for a fresh cup of coffee, meet the Mangal team, and discuss the latest developments in transformer core manufacturing and electrical infrastructure. As a small token of appreciation, visitors who connect with our team will also receive special branded gifts from Mangal. We look forward to welcoming engineers, partners, and industry leaders to our booth and sharing insights into our manufacturing expertise, innovation, and commitment to sustainability.

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited

Booth 3244