JSHP Showcases Network Transformers with Real-World Testing

Visit JSHP at IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exhibition Booth 4005 to see a real network transformer unit designed and manufactured in accordance with ANSI/IEEE C57.12.40 and CSA standards. Unlike static displays or mock-ups, the company is showcasing an actual network transformer so visitors can closely examine the construction quality, tank design, and integrated protection concept.

A key highlight will be the Explosion-Proof “No Rupture” tank design test video. The video features full-scale internal arcing tests performed at 25kA/1s and 8kA/1s fault levels. The results demonstrate our core safety philosophy: No Rupture. No Fire. Just Controlled Pressure Relieving. Even under severe internal arc conditions, the tank is engineered to relieve pressure in a controlled manner rather than fail catastrophically. This design enhances public and operational safety for vault and subway-type applications.

The JSHP team will be available to discuss technical details, safety performance, and production capabilities. They welcome utilities, engineers, and industry partners to stop by and learn more about JSHP’s reliable and safety-focused network transformer solutions.