Kamyar Moghadam P.Eng is the product lifecyle manager for the protection and control product portfolio at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. Kamyar holds an Electrical Engineering degree and is a registered professional engineer with PEO. In his role, Kamyar provides support to customers and Siemens extended teams on product portfolio, applications, white papers and solutions. In his 25-year career as protection and control engineer, Kamyar has worked with Siemens in Canada and the Middle East, GE Canada and Honeywell USA in various roles as commissioning engineer, application engineer, solution architect, proposal manager, site manager, business development manager, director of services and electricity line of business leader delivered several infrastructure projects.