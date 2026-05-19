Adam Paulson is the vice president of operations at Mountain Parks Electric. He began in the industry as a groundman for Asplundh Tree Experts 20 years ago and worked his way up to a general foreman, where he managed more than 20 crews, coordinated large-scale storm response and handled utility audits and fleet logistics across multiple states. After topping out as a journeyman at Mountain Parks Electric, he became a crew foreman and general foreman. He now oversees dispatch, SCADA, substations, line operations, fleet services and contractors.